Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Get Humacyte alerts:

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.