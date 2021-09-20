Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.18. 48,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,074,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.