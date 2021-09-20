HYCON One Day Trading Volume Tops $67,486.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $472,200.32 and approximately $67,486.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055848 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

