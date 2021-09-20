Hyper Finance Reaches Market Cap of $133,947.02 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $133,947.02 and approximately $11,569.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00067241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00174276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00113475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.88 or 0.07013658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,972.51 or 0.99812395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00801059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.