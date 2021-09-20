HyperCash Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.92 or 0.99934453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00087847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00806572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00410625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00288609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002064 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061130 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

