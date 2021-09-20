HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Update

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other HyreCar news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,574 shares of company stock worth $6,763,439 in the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 66.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

HYRE stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 919,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.80. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. Equities analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

