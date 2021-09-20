I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $855.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.00399634 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.23 or 0.00960912 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,116,115 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

