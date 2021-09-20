IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $133.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

