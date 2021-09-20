IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IAALF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.20. 197,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

