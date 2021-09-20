ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $268.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $271.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.37.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

