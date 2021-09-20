Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDRSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

