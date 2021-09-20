IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Down 8.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.43 and last traded at $41.75. 1,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 177,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $437,966 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IDT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

