IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Down 8.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.43 and last traded at $41.75. 1,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 177,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.
In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $437,966 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
