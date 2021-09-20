IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 37.4% in August

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,015,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,277. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About IGEN Networks
