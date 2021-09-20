IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 37.4% in August

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,015,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,277. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

