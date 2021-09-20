IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading 1.8% Higher

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.78 and last traded at $71.78. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 168,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of -1.28.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $354,030. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

