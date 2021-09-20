iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

IHRT opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

