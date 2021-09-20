IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,529 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $57,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in IHS Markit by 421.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $121.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $124.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

