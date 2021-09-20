Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lifted by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 4.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.77. 13,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.95. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

