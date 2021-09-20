Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 166.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 30.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 122.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

