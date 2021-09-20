Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stake Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

