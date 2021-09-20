Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $87.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

