Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $580,675.56 and $171.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00125195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

