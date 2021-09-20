Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.63.

TSE:INE opened at C$21.56 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

