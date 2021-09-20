InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.61

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 442464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INNV. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
