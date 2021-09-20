InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.61

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 442464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INNV. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in InnovAge by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 355,676 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 84.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after buying an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in InnovAge by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InnovAge by 23.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 245,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

