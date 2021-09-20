Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a PE ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.