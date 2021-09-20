Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

