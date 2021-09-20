Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
