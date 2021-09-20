Insider Buying: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Purchases 5,200 Shares of Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNOB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,474. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $17,896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.