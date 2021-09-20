Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.25. 112,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,503. The company has a market cap of $814.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
