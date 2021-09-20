Insider Selling: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$19,524.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$19,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 727,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,920,587.92.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,900 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$15,238.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$8,025.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$8,900.00.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

