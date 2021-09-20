Insider Selling: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells $128,714.40 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $255.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

