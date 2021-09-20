Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Sells $288,240.00 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $288,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

