Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Sells 5,806 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $348,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

