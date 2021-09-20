Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CRO Sells $482,597.88 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $482,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTNX opened at $41.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.