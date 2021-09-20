Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00.
Shares of OM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 688,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
