Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 224,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

