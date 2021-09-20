Insider Selling: Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Sells $57,470.00 in Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $424.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 448,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 939.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 101,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

REKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

