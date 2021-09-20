Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $1,116,728.40 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74.

SNAP stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 345.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 182.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap by 30.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 469.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Snap by 15.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

