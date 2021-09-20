Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 3,391 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $146,864.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,584,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,639,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,475 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $109,048.50.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $289,473.48.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

