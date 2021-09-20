Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00.

TWLO traded down $15.01 on Monday, reaching $337.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.09. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.