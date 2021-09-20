Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 1,944 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74.

On Friday, July 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60.

NYSE:W opened at $286.26 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $2,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 53.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 52.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.