Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.34% of Insight Enterprises worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 274,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 228,245 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

