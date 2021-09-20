Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 25.8% in August

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ISIG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.43. 11,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.32. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.