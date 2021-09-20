Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,109,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

