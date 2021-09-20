Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.74 on Monday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a P/E ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

