InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.