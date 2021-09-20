Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $70.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

ITCI stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

