Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $11,485,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.62 on Monday, hitting $554.23. 15,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

