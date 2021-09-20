Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,599,000.

Shares of BSJL opened at $22.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $23.18.

