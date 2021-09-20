Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Shares of BSMN stock remained flat at $$25.66 during trading hours on Monday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.