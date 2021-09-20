Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of BSMN stock remained flat at $$25.66 during trading hours on Monday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000.

