Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,029,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares during the period.

PKW opened at $91.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $95.89.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

