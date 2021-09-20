Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
