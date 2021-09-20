Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

